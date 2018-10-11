Sports World : FAS golf event, dinner pull in $328,000

FAS golf event, dinner pull in $328,000

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) raised $328,000 at its annual charity golf challenge and dinner at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Sponsors, including Great Eastern, Komoco Motors, Tote Board and Singapore Pools, contributed to the sum, which will support the development of Singapore football at all levels.

Messi to be feted by Cirque du Soleil show

BARCELONA • Argentina star Lionel Messi's stellar career will be the subject of a Cirque du Soleil show next year, the five-time footballer of the year said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE