Sports World: Farmers' hay-bale protest halts Tour

Farmers' hay-bale protest halts Tour

FANJEAUX (France) • A protest by local farmers brought Stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt yesterday, as French and British media said bales of hay were thrown onto the road on the route from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

Cycling teams and French media said police used tear gas to disperse the protesters but it ended up blowing in the face of riders, which led to the race being stopped for about 10 minutes.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe of Quick Step won the stage, while leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) retained the yellow jersey.

REUTERS

Merritt's Monday win his second PGA title

WASHINGTON• American golfer Troy Merritt endured several weather delays to close with a five-under 67 and capture the Barbasol Championship by one stroke in a Monday finish.

The 32-year-old claimed his second career Tour title after opening with a 10-under 62 to tie the course record and then highlighting his final round with an eagle by holing a 133-yard approach shot at the par-four eighth hole. He finished at 23-under overall to edge out Billy Horschel (67), Tom Lovelady (68) and Richy Werenski (66) by a single shot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French stars join Ron and Messi on Fifa list

PARIS• French World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane were included alongside perennial candidates Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on a 10-man shortlist for Fifa's best player award yesterday.

But there was no place for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar after Brazil crashed out in the quarter-finals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE