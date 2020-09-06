Sports World: Farah breaks world mark for 1-hour event

Farah breaks world mark for 1-hour event

BRUSSELS • Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah set a world record in the rarely run one-hour event on his return to the track on Friday, when Sifan Hassan also set a new best in the women's equivalent race.

Three years after having opted for road running, Briton Farah ran 21.330km behind closed doors at the Brussels Diamond League meet at the King Baudouin Stadium, bettering Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie's 21.285km, set back in 2007.

Hassan, the reigning world 1,500m and 10,000m champion, notched up 18.930km, eclipsing the 18.517km set by Ethiopian Dire Tune Arissi in 2008.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Women interested in Djokovic's association

NEW YORK • Women professionals are taking part in discussions on joining Novak Djokovic's breakaway tennis players association, the men's world No. 1 said on Friday, adding that he was "unpleasantly surprised" at the opposition from some players.

He resigned as head of the ATP Player Council before the US Open, along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey, to form the Professional Tennis Players Association.

REUTERS

Everton buy Brazil's Allan from Napoli

LONDON • Everton have signed Brazil midfielder Allan from Italian side Napoli on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported Everton had paid close to £25 million (S$45.3 million) for the 29-year-old, who scored 11 goals and grabbed 16 assists in over 200 appearances for Napoli.

REUTERS

China to host major table tennis events

HONG KONG • Table tennis' men's and women's World Cups and Tour finals will be held in China in November, its world body announced, in a rare instance of international sport in the country since the coronavirus pandemic.

The men's and women's World Cups are moving from Dusseldorf and Bangkok respectively, despite a mandate from Chinese authorities banning most international competition to prevent virus outbreaks. No venues were announced for the World Cups in mid-November or the tour finals, which are pencilled in for Dec 10-13.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE