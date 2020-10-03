Sports World: Fans to be allowed in matches: Uefa

Fans to be allowed in matches: Uefa

PARIS • Uefa will allow fans back into matches in the Champions League and its other club and international competitions "at a maximum of 30 per cent" of capacity, the European football body announced on Thursday.

Up until now, all matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Nations League have been played behind closed doors because of Covid-19, but the decision follows a successful experiment at the Super Cup in Budapest last week, when around 15,500 spectators watched Bayern Munich beat Sevilla. However, the loosening of restrictions is "subject to decision of local authorities", Uefa added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Messi and Fati help 10-man Barca win

VIGO • Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati helped Barcelona win 3-0 away at Celta Vigo on Thursday to make it two victories out of two in the new La Liga season.

After teenager Fati nipped between two Celta defenders to fire Barca ahead in the 11th minute, Clement Lenglet received a second booking near the interval. But Barca quickly doubled their advantage in the second half with Messi's goal. Sergi Roberto made it 3-0 deep in added time.

REUTERS

After Clippers, Rivers signs with 76ers

LOS ANGELES • Doc Rivers has reached an agreement to coach the National Basketball Association's Philadelphia 76ers just three days after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Citing unnamed team sources, ESPN reported he had agreed to a five-year deal that will bring him back to the Atlantic Conference, where the Sixers are rivals of the Boston Celtics, with whom Rivers won an NBA title as coach in 2009.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Honda's F1 exit in 2021 due to emissions vow

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Honda Motor will end its participation as an engine supplier in the Formula One World Championship at the end of next season to focus on zero-emission technology, it said yesterday.

The decision was made last month and the company does not intend to return to F1, chief executive Takahiro Hachigo confirmed, adding that its long-term aim was to become carbon free.

REUTERS