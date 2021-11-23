Sports World: Fan violence could ruin French football

Fan violence could ruin French football

PARIS • Repeated crowd problems in Ligue 1 are putting the future of French football at risk, the country's Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu yesterday said after Sunday's game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned.

Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the Groupama Stadium stands after five minutes and the game could not be restarted. Ligue 1 has been marred by fan violence this season and Ms Marcineau warned that "millions of euros are at stake" as broadcasters cannot afford to keep showing games, only for them to be called off or halted.

REUTERS

Infantino insists Qatar will welcome all fans

DOHA • Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said "all are welcome in Qatar" after a digital countdown clock went on display on Sunday, marking one year until the opening of the 2022 World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in the Gulf kingdom but Infantino encouraged LGBTQ football fans to still attend the quadrennial tournament as "things will continue to improve". Ex-football stars like David Beckham and Samuel Eto'o were present on Sunday and treated to a drone display from a jetty in Doha's West Bay, with organisers promising a "spectacular" event.

REUTERS

Gooch earns first PGA win at RSM Classic

SEA ISLAND (Georgia) • American Talor Gooch shot a six-under 64 for a 22-under 260 total on Sunday to earn his first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes was alone in second place at 263 following his 62, while Colombian Sebastian Munoz (65) was a further shot behind in third.

REUTERS