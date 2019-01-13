Sports World: Fabregas moves from Chelsea to Monaco

Fabregas moves from Chelsea to Monaco

PARIS • Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has completed his move to French Ligue 1 team Monaco from Chelsea, the football clubs said on Friday.

The 31-year-old, who played for Arsenal from 2003-11 and Chelsea from 2014, will be reunited with former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry, who is now the Monaco coach.

REUTERS

J-League's Miura, 51, set for 34th season

TOKYO • Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 52 next month, has extended his record as the J-League's oldest player after renewing his contract with Yokohama FC, the club announced on Friday.

The veteran footballer, admiringly nicknamed "King Kazu" for his spirited on-field style, will kick off his 34th career season this year, the second division club said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kvitova beats Barty for 2nd Sydney title

SYDNEY • Petra Kvitova outlasted Ashleigh Barty in a final-set tiebreak to win the Sydney International for the second time yesterday.

The Czech 2015 champion and fifth seed fought back from dropping the first set and an early break in the final set to beat the unseeded Australian 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) in 2hr 19min.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Reavie soars with three eagles on par-4s

LOS ANGELES • Chez Reavie made history with three eagles on par-four holes during the second round of the Sony Open on Friday.

According to the PGA Tour, no golfer had managed the feat since accurate records of such occurrences began in 1983. Reavie carded a five-under 65 for a 10-under 130 total. He trailed leader Matt Kuchar (63) by four shots.

REUTERS

Two new mixed events for 2019 World Relays

NEW YORK • A mixed shuttle hurdles race is one of two new mixed events introduced to the programme for this year's IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, the International Association of Athletics Federations said on Friday.

The addition of a mixed 2x2x400m relay and mixed shuttle hurdles relay means there will be three men's, three women's and three mixed events at the May 11-12 meet.

REUTERS