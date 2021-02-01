Sports World: Fabinho may be back for Reds' clash against City

Fabinho may be back for Reds' clash against City

LONDON • Liverpool's Fabinho has missed their past two Premier League games due to a minor muscle issue and will be absent for at least one more, but could return in time to face title rivals Manchester City on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The Brazilian, who has been filling in at the back amid their injury crisis, did not play at Tottenham and West Ham and is also set to miss the Brighton home game on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Caution thrown to the wind to mark Copa win

SAO PAULO • Thousands of Palmeiras fans ignored social distancing rules to curb Covid-19 and few wore masks on Saturday to celebrate the Brazilian team's victory in the Copa Libertadores, South America's version of the Champions League.

Breno Lopes' header gave Palmeiras a 1-0 win over Santos and their first Libertadores title since 1999, leading to wild scenes despite authorities closing some streets to stop gatherings.

REUTERS

Reed and Ortiz lead by two entering final round

LOS ANGELES • Joint-leaders Patrick Reed and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz on Saturday carded a two-under-par 70 and a 66 respectively for a total of 10-under 206 heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

They hold a two-shot lead over a group of five that comprises Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland.

REUTERS

Casey ablaze in the desert to make successful return

DUBAI • English golfer Paul Casey made a triumphant return after a 14-month absence to win the Dubai Desert Classic by four shots yesterday.

The 43-year-old, who is set to rise to world No. 14 today, ended with a final-round two-under 70 to finish on 17-under 271 for the tournament, with South African Brandon Stone (72) second at 13-under and Scot Robert MacIntyre (74) in third spot, five behind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussies offer to host if Lions' S. African tour is off

SYDNEY • Australia has offered to stage this year's British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, which is under threat because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said yesterday.

Officials are set to decide this month whether to proceed with July's tour or look at alternatives. But given that Australia staged the Rugby Championship, McLennan feels moving the Tests Down Under would work.

REUTERS

We won't jump the queue, says Italian Olympic chief

ROME • The president of the Italian National Olympic Committee said on Saturday that he will never ask for Italian athletes to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before more vulnerable segments of society ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Hungary, Serbia and Israel have all begun inoculating their Olympic athletes but Giovanni Malago claimed "politics needs to make this (vaccine) assessment, not sport".

REUTERS