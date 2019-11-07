Sports World : FA rescinds Son red card for Gomes tackle

FA rescinds Son red card for Gomes tackle

LONDON • Tottenham have successfully appealed against a red card shown to Son Heung-min for a tackle that led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes breaking his ankle, so the Spurs striker can play in his side's next three games, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed a yellow card in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park but then produced a red - an automatic three-match ban - after a VAR (video assistant referee) intervention.

REUTERS

Siti Mastura shatters trap shooting record

National shooter Siti Mastura Rahim bettered her own national mark at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha yesterday after she shot 114 in the women's trap qualification round to finish joint-sixth.

She was eventually ranked ninth among the 36-strong field after a shoot-off to determine placings.

The 30-year-old, who represented Singapore in the trap and double trap events at last year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, had set her previous mark of 91 at the Singapore Shooting Association selection shoot in March last year.