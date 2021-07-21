Sports World : FA panel to review Euro final mayhem

FA panel to review Euro final mayhem

LONDON • The English Football Association (FA) has commissioned an independent review to look into the disturbances during the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, the country's football governing body said on Monday.

The final on July 11, won 3-2 by Italy in a penalty shoot-out, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium, with some supporters breaching security to get into the stadium.

Uefa has set up its own probe, while the FA said its "key emphasis will be to ensure that lessons are learnt and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated". British police arrested 86 people and said 19 officers were injured.

Georgia coach hit by virus, has lung issue

JOHANNESBURG • Georgia national rugby coach Levan Maisashvili has suffered lung damage and is on a ventilator in a South African hospital after contracting the coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

He came to South Africa this month for a two-Test series and fell ill after Georgia lost the first game, with the second match cancelled due to an outbreak.

A Georgian rugby official said Maisashvili was "being treated at a top-level South African clinic" and "everything is being done to improve his condition".

Morikawa ranks 3rd after Open victory

LOS ANGELES • Winning the 149th British Open last weekend for his second Major triumph helped American Collin Morikawa move up one spot to a career-best third overall in the world golf rankings on Monday.

Spain's Jon Rahm reclaimed the No. 1 spot from Dustin Johnson after the latter moved past the former last week. Justin Thomas fell to fourth, while fellow American Harris England made his top-10 debut at No. 10.

