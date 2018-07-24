Sports World: F1 to release draft calendar before Spa

F1 to release draft calendar before Spa

HOCKENHEIM • Formula One will have a draft 2019 calendar by the end of next month but there could be only 20 races, with Germany out of contract and a proposed round in Miami still in the embryonic stages.

F1 commercial manager Sean Bratches assured Reuters at Sunday's German Grand Prix that next year's schedule would be published before the Belgian race on Aug 26.

He would not be drawn on the number of races but the Miami authorities are not due to take any decision on what would be a second US round until after their August recess.

REUTERS

Cort Nielsen sprints to first stage win on Tour

PARIS• Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen claimed victory on the Tour de France when he prevailed in a three-man sprint at the end of a long breakaway in the 15th stage on Sunday.

The Astana rider was the overwhelming favourite as a sprint specialist in the finale and he duly delivered, comfortably beating Spain's Ion Izagirre and Dutchman Bauke Mollema, who were second and third, respectively.

It is Nielsen's third grand tour win after he won two stages in the Vuelta a Espana in 2016.

REUTERS

Sydney eyes bumper decade for big events

SYDNEY• The capital of Australia's most populous state announced ambitious plans yesterday to host 10 major sporting events over the next decade, including rugby World Cups and the new ATP tennis World Team Cup.

An advisory committee headed by Rod McGeoch, the man who brought the Olympics to Sydney in 2000, has been set up to spearhead the drive. The government also wants to bring the UCI Road World Cycling Championships to Sydney in 2022, along with the women's football World Cup in 2023, the netball World Cup in 2027 and the 2029 rugby league World Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE