Sports World : F1 confirms street race in Hanoi in 2020

F1 confirms street race in Hanoi in 2020

HANOI • Vietnam will join the Formula One calendar in 2020 with a street race in the South-east Asian country's capital Hanoi, F1 boss Chase Carey said yesterday.

The Vietnamese Grand Prix, which will be staged for the first time in April 2020, is the first new race announced since Liberty Media bought the commercial rights to the series.

The Hanoi round of the championship, which will be run on a 5.565km circuit in the west of Hanoi, will be the fourth street race on the calendar along with Monaco, Singapore and Azerbaijan.

REUTERS

Lakers sign centre Chandler from Suns

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers made official what had been speculated for days, signing free agent centre Tyson Chandler on Tuesday.

While the basketball team did not announce details of Chandler's contract, ESPN reported the deal will pay Chandler US$2,109,867 (S$2.89 million) and the Lakers will take on a cap hit of US$1,333,140.

Chandler agreed to take US$2.1 million off his US$13.6 million salary to secure a buyout from the Phoenix Suns last weekend.

REUTERS

Magnini plans to contest four-year ban

ROME • Former two-time 100m freestyle world champion Filippo Magnini was handed a four-year ban for doping on Tuesday after the Italian swimmer was found guilty of using or attempting to use banned products, said reports.

Italy's anti-doping agency (Nado) had demanded an eight-year ban for the 2005 and 2007 world champion, who also won Olympic bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay in Athens in 2004. Magnini, 36, has said he will appeal against the ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE