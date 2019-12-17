Sports World: Ex-Wales rugby coach banned over betting

Ex-Wales rugby coach banned over betting

CARDIFF • Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley was yesterday banned from rugby for nine months for breaching betting rules, including putting money on a player in his team scoring a try during a Six Nations match.

He received an 18-month ban from the Welsh Rugby Union with nine months of the sentence suspended.

The 49-year-old, who played 59 times for Wales, was sent home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September following a probe and he was later found to have placed 363 bets covering a total of 1,163 rugby matches over five years.

Fifa sues to reclaim money paid to Platini

ZURICH • World football governing body Fifa yesterday filed claims in Swiss courts seeking to recover 2 million Swiss francs (S$2.76 million) that it said were paid inappropriately by its former president Sepp Blatter to former Uefa president Michel Platini in 2011.

In a statement, Fifa claimed it was "duty-bound to try to recover the funds illicitly paid by one former official to another".

Blatter and Platini could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stokes, cricket team take top honours

LONDON • Cricketer Ben Stokes was voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday night for his World Cup-winning heroics during the summer.

The all-rounder won the prestigious award, which is voted for annually by the British public, for his achievements with the England side, who also landed the Team of the Year award.

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton finished runner-up in the voting, while sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion, was third.

