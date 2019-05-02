Sports World: Ex-United defender O'Shea to hang up boots

Ex-United defender O'Shea to hang up boots

LONDON • Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea will retire at the end of the season, Championship football club Reading announced on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland international won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford, as well as the FA Cup and the Champions League. He spent the final season of his career at Reading after a seven-year stint at Sunderland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alonso ditches endurance racing for fresh thrills

PARIS • Fernando Alonso will quit endurance racing after next month's Le Mans 24 Hours race, the Toyota team said yesterday.

It said Alonso, who twice won the F1 world championships, had set himself fresh targets. The 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is thought to be high on his agenda after he tested the Toyota Hilux in South Africa alongside 2009 Dakar champion Giniel de Villiers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Joshua to defend titles against Ruiz in New York

LONDON • Heavyweight world boxing champion Anthony Joshua will defend his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr in New York next month, the Briton's promoter announced yesterday.

Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion, had been scheduled to fight American Jarrell Miller but the New York State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight after Miller failed a drugs test.

REUTERS

Casillas out of danger after heart attack

MADRID • Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 37, is out of danger after suffering a heart attack, the Portuguese radio station Renascenca reported yesterday.

Casillas, who has 167 caps, was stricken during a morning training session with his club Porto and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction, the radio station said.

REUTERS