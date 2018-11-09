Sports World : Ex-UFC champ Tate joins One C'ship as V-P

Ex-UFC champ Tate joins One C'ship as V-P

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has joined Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship, One announced yesterday.

The 32-year-old American fought notable opponents, such as Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm, during her MMA career, and became a broadcast analyst following her retirement. She joins One as a vice-president, although the organisation did not state her responsibilities in her new role.

Conte intent on suing Blues over dismissal

LONDON • Antonio Conte is ready to take Chelsea to court as he pursues the remainder of his salary from his contract after the English Premier League football club sacked him in July.

According to Sky Sports, he wants £8.7 million (S$15.7 million) worth of damages on top of his remaining year's salary of £11.3 million - adding up to £20 million.

The Blues have reportedly offered to meet the Italian personally for an out-of-court settlement but he insists that the issue must be taken to court.

PSG studies claims it profiled youngsters

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain have opened a probe into claims made by French investigative website Mediapart that potential young recruits were subject to racial profiling, a source close to the French football club said yesterday.

According to Mediapart, between 2013 and the spring of this year, PSG's scouting department filled in evaluation forms on young players that included stating their ethnicity. Their origin was to be described as French, North African, West Indian or African.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE