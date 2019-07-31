Sports World: Ex-swimming exec charged with murder

Ex-swimming exec charged with murder

BUDAPEST • Hungarian prosecutors yesterday charged former international swimming executive Tamas Gyarfas with ordering the murder of business rival Janos Fenyo in Budapest more than two decades ago, they said in a statement.

Gyarfas, who was a former vice-president of the Lausanne-based International Swimming Federation, had denied the charges when he was first detained in April last year.

While he could not be reached for comment, his lawyer, Peter Zamecsnik, said he found the charge "absurd".

REUTERS

Everton set to sign

Juve forward Kean LONDON • Everton have concluded a deal with Juventus to sign Moise Kean for an initial £29 million (S$44.3 million), with the 19-year-old Italy forward due to fly to England to finalise the move today.

The Toffees could end up spending £36 million on Kean due to add-ons, and he will have no buy-back clause, although Juventus will be told of any bid so they can choose whether to match it.

THE GUARDIAN

Blues ban Sterling abuser for life

LONDON • Chelsea announced yesterday they had banned a fan for life for racially abusing England forward Raheem Sterling during an English Premier League match against Manchester City on Dec 8 last year at Stamford Bridge.

The club also issued bans of between one and two years to five supporters for abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour.

DPA

Ronaldinho faces financial trouble

SAO PAULO • A court in southern Brazil has stopped former Barcelona and Brazil football star Ronaldinho from selling 57 of his real estate properties owing to an unpaid environmental fine and other debts, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Monday.

The Folha de S.Paulo daily said the former World Player of the Year owes 9.5 million reais (S$3.44 million) in unpaid environmental fines after illegally building a pier at his lake house in Porto Alegre.

REUTERS

Red Bull set fastest pit stop in Germany

HOCKENHEIM • Red Bull set a Formula One record in last Sunday's German Grand Prix by changing all four tyres on race winner Max Verstappen's car in 1.88 seconds, according to official timings.

It was the second race in a row that the expertly choreographed Red Bull mechanics had broken the record, with a 1.91sec pit stop for French driver Pierre Gasly at the British Grand Prix.

REUTERS