Sports World: Ex-para tennis star 'full of energy' despite cancer

Ex-para tennis star 'full of energy' despite cancer

Former women's wheelchair tennis No. 1 Esther Vergeer, who spent 10 years unbeaten, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 38-year-old Dutchwoman broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday but said she is "full of positive energy" and has the support of friends, family and colleagues.

She finished her career with 42 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and seven Paralympic golds. She won 470 successive matches between 2003 and her retirement in 2013.

Korean, Saudi footballers qualify for Tokyo 2020

BANGKOK • South Korea and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday claimed two of Asia's three places in the Olympic men's football tournament in Japan later this year, after reaching the final of the Asian Under-23 Championship.

The Koreans beat Australia 2-0, while Saudi Arabia edged past Uzbekistan 1-0 to book their place at the Olympics for the first time since 1996. The final will be played on Sunday, while Australia and Uzbekistan will meet on Saturday, with the winner taking the continent's third and final place.

REUTERS

Wada suspends Russian testing lab for violations

MONTREAL • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) suspended Russia's tainted Moscow drug-testing laboratory on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the doping watchdog ruled last month that Moscow had falsified data from the laboratory which had been handed over to investigators earlier last year. The laboratory had been effectively shuttered since the Russian doping scandal erupted in 2015 but had been allowed to continue testing in relation to the Athlete Biological Passport programme.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE