Sports World : Ex-NFL player convicted of rape, 3 other charges

Ex-NFL player convicted of rape, 3 other charges

LOS ANGELES • Former National Football League tight end Kellen Winslow II, 35, was found guilty of raping a homeless woman last year, as well as misdemeanour charges of indecent exposure and committing a lewd act related to other victims, a jury revealed on Monday.

The jury reached verdicts on four of 12 counts filed against the one-time Pro Bowl player, who played for the Cleveland Browns, among four other teams.

He could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.

DPA

Mental strength gives 'big 3' the edge: Becker

PARIS • Boris Becker feels younger players on the men's ATP Tour do not have the right mindset to challenge the "big three" of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slams.

They have won every Major since 2017, with Nadal claiming his 12th French Open trophy on Sunday.

The German tennis great, who won six Grand Slam titles, added it was the mental aspect of the game more than anything that set the trio apart.

REUTERS

Lyon's Mendy set to join Real, says France coach

PARIS • France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday that Lyon defender Ferland Mendy will join Real Madrid.

Spanish media reported that the La Liga giants had agreed on a fee of €55 million (S$85 million) with the Ligue 1 side for left-back Mendy, who has also been capped by the world champions.

The 24-year-old looks set to become Real's fourth major signing of the transfer window, after Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao as the club rebuild after a trophy-less term.

REUTERS

Hamilton not penalised for Monaco move in 2016

MONTREAL • Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has said Lewis Hamilton was not punished in 2016 for a very similar incident in Monte Carlo to the one which cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari have until tomorrow to submit more evidence to support their appeal against the five-second penalty imposed on the German, which handed the win to Mercedes' Hamilton.

However, many drivers have backed Vettel, including Renault's Ricciardo.

DPA