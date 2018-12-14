Sports World: Ex-Gunner Adams to be new rugby chief

Ex-Gunner Adams to be new rugby chief

LONDON • Former Arsenal and England football star Tony Adams, 52, will become the president of the Rugby Football League (RFL) next year, the governing body for the sport in Britain said on Wednesday.

His last senior role in sport was a short stint as manager of Spanish football club Granada last year but he could not prevent their relegation from LaLiga and was sacked. RFL chairman Brian Barwick said that Adams' work in rugby league through his Sporting Chance charity had made him an ideal candidate for the role.

REUTERS

Glenn steps down as English FA's CEO

LONDON • Martin Glenn, the chief executive of the Football Association, has resigned and will leave his role in May next year, England's football governing body announced yesterday.

The former director at Leicester City was appointed by the FA in March 2015 and oversaw the men's senior team's rise from a disappointing Euro 2016 campaign to World Cup semi-final run this year in Russia.

REUTERS

Russian biathletes in doping probe

VIENNA • Austrian prosecutors announced yesterday that members of Russia's biathlon team are being investigated over alleged doping offences at the 2017 World Championships in the Austrian town of Hochfilzen.

They confirmed in a statement that preliminary proceedings have been launched against five unnamed biathletes for "serious deception in connection with doping".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New video-streaming service for golf fans

LONDON • The European Tour and pay TV operator Discovery Inc announced a new partnership yesterday, giving golf fans access to more than 40 tournaments annually through their on-demand video-streaming service GolfTV.

The service, which will launch on Jan 1 outside the United States, will have multi-platform live rights to Race to Dubai events, all World Golf Championships and the next two Ryder Cups in some territories.

REUTERS