Sports World: Ex-China gymnastics coach Lu dies at 63

Ex-China gymnastics coach Lu dies at 63

BEIJING • Former Chinese gymnastics team head coach Lu Shanzhen died of a heart attack at the age of 63 at his Beijing home on Saturday, the Chinese Gymnastics Association said.

China won its first women's world championship team title in 2006 and first women's Olympic team gold in 2008 under him.

XINHUA

Cavani, Meunier won't extend PSG deals

PARIS • Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier, whose deals expire on June 30, yesterday declined to sign short-term contract extensions with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, said French radio station RMC yesterday.

Had they signed, the pair would have been eligible to play in the delayed French Cup and League Cup finals - dates have yet to be confirmed - and the Champions League when it resumes in August.

REUTERS

Betis axe coach after 3-game winless run

MADRID • Real Betis became the first Spanish La Liga club to sack a coach since the season restarted on June 11, firing Rubi after he failed to win any of the 14th-placed team's last three matches.

Betis lost their first game back 2-0 to Sevilla and drew 2-2 with Granada last week, while the final straw proved to be Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Athletic Bilbao. Sporting director Alexis Trujillo will take charge for the final eight games of the season.

REUTERS