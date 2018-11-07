Sports World: European body says no to Super League

European body says no to Super League

LONDON • A breakaway European Super League would have "serious and lasting implications" for professional football across the continent, the umbrella group representing domestic leagues said yesterday.

The European Leagues group, which represents 25 domestic leagues including England's Premier League and Spain's LaLiga, voiced its "strong opposition" to any such plan.

In a strongly-worded statement, it said domestic football was at "the heart of the game throughout Europe" for players, clubs and fans.

REUTERS

PSG appeal to CAS in bid to stop Uefa probe

ZURICH • Paris Saint-Germain have appealed to sport's highest tribunal after Uefa re-opened a probe into whether the French champions had broken rules designed to prevent over-spending.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in statement on Monday that it had registered an appeal by the Ligue 1 club against the decision made by Uefa in September.

Uefa's Club Financial Control Board closed the initial investigation in June, saying PSG had managed to comply with the rules for the financial years from 2015-17, but that decision has since been reviewed.

REUTERS

Terriers finally get 1st win from own goal

LONDON • An own goal by defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah , on a season-long loan from Manchester United, gave Huddersfield their first Premier League win of the season as they beat fellow strugglers Fulham 1-0 on Monday to climb off the bottom of the table.

The win lifted the Terriers, who before Monday had scored only four away goals this season, into 18th place on six points, with Fulham now bottom on five points after 11 games.

REUTERS

Williams' engineering chief to step down

LONDON • Williams' head of performance engineering Rob Smedley will leave the Formula One team at the end of a dismal season for the former world champions, who are struggling to score points.

The British team are last in the constructors' standings with a meagre seven points from 19 races so far this season despite having the same engines as champions Mercedes, while their closest rivals, ninth-placed Toro Rosso, have scored 33.

REUTERS