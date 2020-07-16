Sports World: EPL transfer window to begin from July 27

EPL transfer window to begin from July 27

LONDON • The Premier League said yesterday that the transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 and close on Oct 5, with a domestic-only window for English Football League clubs until Oct 16.

The dates, agreed by all shareholders, were subject to the approval of Fifa, the league added.

The window, which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent late finish to the season, opens one day after the completion of the top-flight campaign.

REUTERS

Olympic walker hit with forgery charge

PARIS • Mexico's Olympic silver medallist walker Maria Gonzalez is being investigated for falsifying documents used in her unsuccessful appeal against a four-year ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who finished second in the 20km event at the 2016 Olympics, appealed her ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, claiming her positive drug test in October 2018 was due to contaminated meat. CAS rejected the appeal and said she had been charged with a second violation "for tampering, as a result of her submitting forged documents and fabricated evidence, and procuring false witness testimony".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters

HONG KONG • Golf's Taiwan Masters in Taipei was cancelled yesterday because of the coronavirus pandemic, casting doubt over the planned September resumption of the Asian Tour. The US$950,000 (S$1.3 million) tournament from Sept 17-20 was to be the second of three Asian Tour events planned after a six-month break.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE