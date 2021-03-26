Sports World: EPL not part of test events for live fans

EPL not part of test events for live fans

LONDON • English Premier League clubs will not be involved in test events for the return of large crowds at stadiums next month as the British government does not want to give some teams an unfair advantage heading into the closing stages of the campaign, the Times reported.

The FA Cup final at Wembley and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield are among events being lined up by the government to test the safe return of large crowds.

Under the third stage of the government's road map for easing Covid-19 restrictions, the Premier League plans to welcome up to 10,000 fans but only for the final two rounds of matches in May.

Butt steps down from senior role at United

LONDON • Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has left his role as their head of first-team development in order to seek a new challenge, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.

He was moved up to the position from Head of Academy two years ago and reported directly to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pospisil apologises for on-court tantrum

MIAMI • Vasek Pospisil apologised for his on-court conduct and a rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The tantrum began when he smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 defeat. Pospisil later launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been "screaming" at him in a meeting on Tuesday for "trying to unite the players".

