Sports World: EPL hires Guardian chief as new CEO

EPL hires Guardian chief as new CEO

LONDON • David Pemsel was yesterday handed the daunting task of maintaining the English Premier League's domination over its European rivals when he was named as its new chief executive.

Shareholders voted unanimously to appoint Pemsel, who is credited with turning around the fortunes of Guardian Media Group during his eight years as chief executive.

He is set to join before April. The 20-club league has been without a permanent head since Richard Scudamore left last year after almost two decades in charge.

REUTERS

Cardiff to appeal against Sala ruling

LONDON • Cardiff yesterday said they would appeal against football governing body Fifa's ruling that they must pay the first instalment of €6 million (S$9.1 million) to Nantes for the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala.

After signing for the Welsh club in January, Sala was en route to Cardiff when his plane crashed in the English Channel. The Bluebirds said they were "extremely disappointed" with Fifa and would be appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

REUTERS

Stroke association walk on Oct 12

The Singapore National Stroke Association is holding its annual walk on Oct 12.

To be held at Catholic High School, participants can choose to walk 3km or 4km while those with mobility issues can follow a 400m route.

Registration is $50 per person and $100 for a group of four. All participants will receive a Stepping Out for Stroke T-shirt and a goodie bag. To sign up, go to www.snsa.org.sg/steppingoutforstroke2019.