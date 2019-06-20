Sports World : Enrique quits Spain after 11 months

Enrique quits Spain after 11 months

MADRID • Luis Enrique, appointed last July, has stepped down as Spain coach and will be replaced by his assistant Robert Moreno, the head of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales said in a press conference in Madrid yesterday.

Enrique, 49, previously managed Roma and Barcelona. He had to miss Spain's game against Malta in March because of a serious family problem. He was also unable to take charge of matches against San Marino and Sweden this month, with Moreno stepping in.

Moreno is La Roja's fourth coach in the past year after they sacked Julen Lopetegui on the eve of last year's World Cup, replacing him with Fernando Hierro.

Scholes fined for betting breaches

LONDON • Former Manchester United great Paul Scholes was yesterday fined £8,000 (S$13,740) and warned about his future conduct after he admitted a misconduct charge in relation to betting, the English Football Association (FA) said yesterday.

It was alleged the former England midfielder had placed 140 bets on football matches between August 2015 and January this year.

In a statement issued to British media, Scholes said he was sorry and it was "a genuine mistake and was not done with any deliberate intention to flout the rules".

Semenya slams IAAF for 'using' her

CAPE TOWN • Two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Tuesday accused the IAAF of using her as a "human guinea pig" as it emerged that the global athletics governing body had sought to have her declared a "biological male" in proceedings before sport's highest court.

The South African was reacting to the full 163-page judgement released by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which rejected her appeal against rules that require middle-distance female athletes with a high level of testosterone to take medication in order to reduce it.

Last month, the CAS upheld the IAAF eligibility regulations for athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) competing in events ranging from 400 metres to a mile, although Semenya is currently challenging the ruling in the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

