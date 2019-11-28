Sports World: England's Archer moves on from racial abuse

England's Archer moves on from racial abuse

HAMILTON • England paceman Jofra Archer yesterday told the Daily Mail he had "moved on" after being racially abused by a fan in Monday's Test and was ready to help his team bounce back from their loss against hosts New Zealand.

He also said his focus was on tomorrow's second Test in Hamilton. According to the New Zealand Herald, the abuse came from an England cricket fan, who has yet to be identified by local authorities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ladies European Tour joins forces with LPGA

NEW YORK • The Ladies European Tour (LET) has approved a plan to partner the United States LPGA Tour in a bid to expand women's golf in Europe and beyond.

Its players will not have immediate access to the LPGA Tour, but its commissioner, Mike Whan, said a "pathway" could be opened in the future.

LET members voted to approve the 50-50 joint venture on Tuesday and both Tours will retain their identities.

ASSOCIATED PRESS