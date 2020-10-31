Sports World: England World Cup winner Stiles, 78, dies

England World Cup winner Stiles, 78, dies

LONDON • Nobby Stiles, a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, died yesterday aged 78 after a long illness, his family announced.

A tough tackling midfielder, he was an integral part of the Manchester United side who under manager Matt Busby became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

An official statement said he died peacefully, with his family requesting for privacy "at this sad time".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zverev denies attack on ex-girlfriend

BERLIN • German tennis star Alexander Zverev on Thursday said accusations by a former girlfriend that he had attacked her in New York last year were "simply not true".

The world No. 7 said claims made by Olga Sharypova that he tried to "strangle" her while at the 2019 US Open were "unfounded" and made him "very sad".

Zverev, 23, also revealed another of his former girlfriends, Brenda Patea, was set to give birth to their child soon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Africa football chief latest hit by Covid

LONDON • Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has become the latest senior global football figure to test positive for Covid-19, days after Fifa president Gianni Infantino came down with the virus.

The Madagascar native yesterday confirmed he had "mild symptoms" and was now in quarantine for "14 days at least".

Infantino made a similar revelation on Tuesday and is self-isolating until late next week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE