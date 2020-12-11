Sports World: England too lax with protocols: Yacoob

England too lax with protocols: Yacoob

CAPE TOWN • Cricket South Africa interim board chairman Zak Yacoob yesterday said he did not want to blame England for the cancellation of their tour but made it clear he felt the decision was unjustified.

England's tour was called off on Monday after two members of the touring party initially tested positive for Covid-19, although it was later determined the tests were false positives.

Yacoob claimed "our health protocols have been very good", suggesting the visitors breached restrictions, with local media reporting several players had left the bubble to play golf, while others used facilities not cleared for use.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MCG to allow 30k fans for Boxing Day test

MELBOURNE • The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be permitted 30,000 fans per day during the Boxing Day test between Australia and India after authorities eased crowd restrictions yesterday.

The match was to be capped at 25,000 fans per day but Victoria Sports Minister Martin Pakula confirmed the increase on social media after the state confirmed its 41st consecutive day without a new case of Covid-19.

REUTERS

USGA aims for gender equity with campaign

LOS ANGELES • The United States Golf Association (USGA) said it hoped to spark greater interest in women's golf with the official launch of its "Women Worth Watching" campaign on Wednesday, an initiative that has the backing of some of the top players on the men's PGA Tour.

USGA senior director of communications Beth Major said the campaign drew inspiration from the National Basketball Association players, who have publicly supported their counterparts in the Women's NBA.

REUTERS