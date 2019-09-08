Sports World: England narrowly avoid follow-on

England narrowly avoid follow-on

LONDON • England narrowly avoided the follow-on after they were bowled out for 301 at Old Trafford yesterday, leaving Australia with a lead of 196 runs as they head into their second innings with the chance to retain the Ashes.

It was a fine combined effort from Australia's pace attack, with Josh Hazlewood ending with four wickets and Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picking up three each.

The series is level at 1-1, with the final Test to come at The Oval next week and England need to produce another remarkable comeback to avoid defeat.

REUTERS

Pocock returns as Wallabies beat Samoa

SYDNEY • Flanker David Pocock made a successful return after six months on the sidelines as Australia yesterday wrapped up their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with a hard-fought 34-15 home victory over Samoa.

The two-time world champions now head to Japan, where they will kick off their Pool D campaign against Fiji in Sapporo on Sept 21.

Separately, defending champions New Zealand completed their final World Cup tune-up by thrashing Tonga 92-7 in Hamilton. The All Blacks open their title defence against South Africa in Pool B in Yokohama on Sept 21.

REUTERS