Sports World: Emery fined for kicking bottle at fan

Emery fined for kicking bottle at fan

LONDON • Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined £8,000 (S$13,845) on Monday but avoided a touchline ban for kicking a plastic bottle at a Brighton supporter, the English Football Association said.

The Spaniard immediately apologised to the fan after the incident in the closing moments of Arsenal's 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium last Wednesday.

He did not contest an improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

Nasri joins West Ham until end of season

LONDON • Former French international midfielder Samir Nasri returned to football on Monday following a doping ban by joining English Premier League side West Ham.

He will reunite with West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini, with whom he won one of his two Premier League titles at Manchester City, after joining the Hammers on an initial contract until the end of the 2018-19 season with an option to extend his stay.

Injured del Potro to skip Australian Open

BUENOS AIRES • World No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro has said on Twitter that he will miss the Australian Open starting in two weeks as he has not yet recovered from a fractured knee sustained in October.

The Argentinian added that he will announce his comeback at a later date and that "it won't happen in Australia".

Russia fails to submit doping data again

LONDON • Russia has missed an end-of-year deadline to turn over data on its athletes to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), raising the spectre of new penalties.

As a condition of lifting penalties that had largely barred Russia from hosting or participating in a host of international events, it had pledged in September to deliver to Wada data from its anti-doping laboratory.

Applications open for SOF scholarship

Young athletes are invited to apply for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship online via www.sof.sg from today to 4pm, Jan 31.

There are four categories of varying cash amounts: Primary ($1,000), Secondary ($2,000), Junior College/Integrated Programme/Tertiary ($3,000) and Under-18 High Performance ($5,000).

Recipients have to meet criteria such as scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions to be eligible.