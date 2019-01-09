Sports World: Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

DAKAR • Egypt will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations football Finals, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed after a meeting of its executive committee in Dakar, Senegal yesterday.

It will stage the expanded 24-team event in June and July after initial host Cameroon was stripped of the tournament last month over concerns at the slow pace of preparations.

The North African nation will host the competition for the fourth time, and the first since 2006.

Lakers and Nets to tour China in October

NEW YORK • The LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers are set to play pre-season games in China in October, facing the Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai (Oct 10) and Shenzhen (Oct 12), the National Basketball Association announced on Monday.

The 13th edition of NBA China Games will mark the 27th and 28th league contests in the nation since 2004. It will be the second appearance in China for the Lakers, who played pre-season games in Beijing and Shanghai in 2013.

India's cricket heroes rewarded for feat

NEW DELHI • India yesterday awarded cash bonuses of up to US$85,000 (S$115,519) for captain Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.

India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a bonus of US$21,400 per match for each player while the reserves will get US$10,700 per match. That means those who took part in all four Tests will get more than US$85,000, doubling their match fees.

Harrington is Europe's Ryder Cup captain

LONDON • Padraig Harrington has been handed the task of defending Europe's Ryder Cup title in the United States next year after being named team captain yesterday.

The three-time Major winner succeeds Dane Thomas Bjorn and becomes just the second golfer from the Republic of Ireland to take the reins after Paul McGinley, who was victorious in 2014.

Harrington was selected by a five-man panel, which included McGinley and Bjorn.

