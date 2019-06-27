Sports World: Egypt striker thrown out of Cup squad

Egypt striker thrown out of Cup squad

CAIRO • Egypt have sent home striker Amr Warda from their Africa Cup of Nations squad for disciplinary reasons, the Egyptian Football Federation president Hany Abo Rida announced yesterday.

He said Warda's removal was "in keeping with the team's discipline, commitment and focus" without going into further detail.

Warda, who plays for Greek champions Paok, had previously been accused of sexually harassing a fashion model on Instagram and came off the bench in the tournament hosts' Group A opening win over Zimbabwe last week.

REUTERS

Everton make Gomes move permanent

LONDON • Everton have signed Barcelona's Andre Gomes on a £22 million (S$37.7 million) five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Portugal midfielder spent last season on loan at Goodison Park and he told the club's online TV channel that he was "very happy and thankful" the Toffees made "a massive effort" to sign him. Gomes, 25, scored one goal in 27 league appearances for Everton last term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Toronto boss bullish over re-signing Kawhi

TORONTO • Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said on Tuesday night he had met with this season's Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard and is confident the National Basketball Association champions can re-sign him.

Speaking at a season-ending news conference, Ujiri, who also said he was not leaving his role despite interest from other teams, revealed he had "very good meetings with the forward the last few days" but declined to elaborate.

Wherever Leonard, who turns 28 on Saturday and is days away from becoming a free agent, chooses to sign, the Raptors "will respect his decision", added the Nigerian.

REUTERS

IAAF against interim ban on hormone rule

GENEVA • World athletics governing body International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has contested the decision of Switzerland's Federal Court to allow South African runner Caster Semenya to compete freely while she appeals against an order to reduce her testosterone level.

Following the submission which was confirmed by the IAAF late on Tuesday, a judge will determine whether the two-time Olympic 800m champion can continue running distances from 400m to a mile (1.6km) without having to take medication.

She achieved a partial legal victory in late May in the dispute over elevated hormone levels when the court decided to suspend the IAAF rule temporarily.

DPA