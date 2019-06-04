Sports World: Ecuadorean Carapaz wins Giro d'Italia

Ecuadorean Carapaz wins Giro d'Italia

VERONA (Italy) • Richard Carapaz has emerged from the shadows of cycling's big guns after winning the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, riding into the Verona Arena to seal his first Grand Tour victory in the final-day time trial.

The Movistar rider's 36th-placed finish in the final stage, won by American Chad Haga, was enough for the 26-year-old to become the first Ecuadorean to win one of the sport's three major Grand Tours.

Carapaz is in just his third full season as a professional rider and had started the race as a support rider for Spanish teammate Mikel Landa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Griezmann scores as France beat Bolivia

NANTES (France) • Antoine Griezmann scored as France eased past Bolivia 2-0 in a friendly in Nantes on Sunday, ahead of the world champions' resumption of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar opened the scoring on five minutes and Griezmann, who last month announced he was leaving Atletico after five seasons, notched a second before the break.

The forward's 29th international goal meant he surpassed 1998 World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff, moving to eighth on the list of France's all-time leading scorers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Watchdog looks into Russian doping case

LONDON • The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is investigating claims Russian officials tried to cover up a doping case involving high jumper Danil Lysenko, following a report in the Times of London on Sunday.

Lysenko was provisionally suspended last August after failing to make himself available for out-of-competition drug testing, with Russian Athletics Federation officials allegedly fabricating documents to show he was too ill to provide his whereabouts.

The AIU, a watchdog founded by athletics' governing body to combat doping in the sport, confirmed it was looking into "a matter relating to the explanation provided by a Russian athlete in defence of a whereabouts violation in 2018".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE