Sports World: Eagles soar to second on Moresche's double

Eagles soar to second on Moresche's double

Brazilian striker Matheus Moresche announced his arrival in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) in style, scoring a brace to help Geylang International beat Tanjong Pagar 2-1 at Our Tampines Hub last night.

The Eagles are second behind champions Albirex Niigata after the SPL's first round of games this season.

In the other match, the Young Lions came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Balestier Khalsa at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

America's Cup races off as winds too light

AUCKLAND • Races on the fourth day of the 36th America's Cup were yesterday postponed owing to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland, its organisers said.

The lower wind limit is 6.5 knots and the breeze failed to rise above that level in a sustainable manner. Racing is set to resume today, with defending champions Team New Zealand and Italian challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3.

REUTERS

Middleweight champ Hagler dies at 66

NEW YORK • "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxing's middleweight division in the 1980s, died at age 66, his wife Kay said on Saturday.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that he was taken to hospital in New Hampshire complaining of chest pains and having trouble breathing.

REUTERS

Late birdies put Westwood two up

MIAMI • Lee Westwood birdied two of the last three holes to seize a two-stroke lead over US Open holder Bryson DeChambeau after Saturday's PGA Players Championship third round.

The Englishman stood on 13-under 203 after 54 holes after carding a bogey-free, four-under 68 at TPC Sawgrass, while his closest challenger shot a 67.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

F1 voice Walker takes final chequered flag

LONDON • Murray Walker, the infectiously excitable TV commentator who became Formula One's voice for generations in the English-speaking world, died on Saturday at age 97.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his condolences, saying his fellow Briton "made the sport so much more exciting and captivating".

REUTERS