Sports World: E-sports series for Singapore youth

E-sports series for Singapore youth

Gaming enthusiasts will have the chance to battle it out in the Stay Home Challenge Breaker series, a community e-sports tournament for youth, that will feature games such as Fifa20, Legends of Runeterra and Valorant.

The May 28-July 26 tournament is organised by Redd+E, the e-sports arm of sports marketing agency Reddentes Sports, and the National Youth Council. Sign up to play here: bit.ly/3gnhClR

Players want Ryder Cup in 2021: McIlroy

LONDON • The world's No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy believes the Ryder Cup will be pushed to next year under pressure from players who do not want to play the biennial event behind closed doors and lose its unique atmosphere.

Three US-based Majors have been postponed and the British Open cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ryder Cup is still scheduled to take place from Sept 25-27 in Wisconsin, but fans would almost certainly not be allowed to attend.

Charity golf match a big hit with viewers

NEW YORK • The charity golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was a TV ratings hit, WarnerMedia's Turner Sports said on Monday.

Sunday's telecast of the event attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. The match, won by Woods and Manning, raised more than US$20 million (S$28.4 million) for coronavirus relief.

Haiti chief suspended pending Fifa probe

ZURICH • Fifa said on Monday that it has provisionally suspended Haiti's football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for 90 days while investigations are carried out into claims that he sexually abused young girls at the national training centre.

Jean-Bart denied the allegations, which go back five years at the centre in Croix-des-Bouquets, Britain's Guardian newspaper reported last month.

McLaren duo may drive in Aussie race

SYDNEY • McLaren chief executive Zak Brown is enthusiastic about the idea of Daniel Ricciardo racing in Australia's Bathurst 1000 touring car race in October.

Australian Ricciardo will leave Renault at the end of this season to join Lando Norris at McLaren. Brown said he would be delighted to see both drivers at Australia's most prestigious Supercar race.

