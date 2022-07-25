Sports World: Draw gives Hougang first point of season

Draw gives Hougang first point of season

Balestier Khalsa and Hougang United drew 0-0 yesterday at the Yishun Stadium in the battle of the two bottom sides in the Women's Premier League.

The result means the female Cheetahs earned their maiden point of the season after five losses while the Tigresses, who have also yet to win a game, now have three points.

Tai, Chou triumph in home Taipei Open

Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu-ying clinched her third title on this season's Badminton World Federation tour by winning her home Taipei Open yesterday.

The world No. 2, who had also won the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Open, defeated 35th-ranked Saena Kawakami 21-17, 21-16 in the women's singles final.

In the men's singles final, Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen also tasted victory at home after coming from behind to beat Japan's Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 21-10, 21-6.

Raphinha on the mark for Barca again

LAS VEGAS • Raphinha made it two goals in two matches as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1-0 on Saturday in their Las Vegas Clasico.

The Brazilian forward, signed from Premier League Leeds United earlier this month for around €65 million (S$92 million), followed up his debut in a 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami with the lone goal of the high-profile clash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Williams inks long-term Suns deal

LOS ANGELES • Monty Williams, last season's NBA Coach of the Year, has agreed on a long-term contract extension to continue guiding the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported on Saturday.

The 50-year-old American, who played in the National Basketball Association from 1994 to 2003 as a forward for five teams, had two years remaining on his original five-year deal. No terms were detailed in the report, which cited unnamed sources.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE