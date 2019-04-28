Sports World: Dragons hoping to turn tables on Tigers

Dragons hoping to turn tables on Tigers

Singapore-based Asia Pacific Dragons are looking to exact revenge on the South China Tigers in their first Global Rapid Rugby Showcase Series home game at Queenstown Stadium today.

They lost 29-19 in Hong Kong and are hoping to claim their first win since the series started last month.

Their final game is against series leaders Western Force at home next Sunday.

Neymar banned 3 games for insult

PARIS • Neymar was suspended for three Champions League matches by Uefa on Friday for insulting match officials following Paris Saint-Germain's round-of-16 exit to Manchester United.

The Brazilian missed the March 6 second leg through injury but told the officials "to go f*** yourselves" on social media after watching from the stands in Paris.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lee one in front of Madsen in LA Open

LOS ANGELES • Minjee Lee, seeking her fifth title on the LPGA Tour, fired a two-under 69 in the second round of the Los Angeles Open to lead by one over Nanna Koerstz Madsen (67).

The fourth-ranked Lee, of Australia, had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys to reach seven-under 135 on Friday at Wilshire Country Club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Injured Osaka out of Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART • World No. 1 Naomi Osaka withdrew from tennis' Stuttgart Open yesterday after failing to recover from an abdominal injury she suffered in her quarter-final victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Her semi-final opponent, Estonian Anett Kontaveit, will face Petra Kvitova in the final.

REUTERS

Liu wins singles title after mixed doubles

BUDAPEST • Liu Shiwen gave fellow Chinese paddler Chen Meng an 11-0 beating en route to the women's singles title at the World Table Tennis Championships yesterday.

She won 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-0, 11-9 to add to her mixed doubles victory with Xu Xin on Friday.

XINHUA