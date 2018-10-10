Sports World: DPMM leapfrog Stags to finish third in SPL

DPMM leapfrog Stags to finish third in SPL

Brunei DPMM beat Young Lions 3-1 in Bandar Seri Begawan last night in the final Singapore Premier League match to finish third with 41 points, edging out Tampines Rovers by one point.

Adi Said and Volodymyr Pryyomov put the hosts 2-0 up, while Hami Syahin pulled one back before Abdul Azizi Ali Rahman sealed the points. Young Lions are seventh with 21 points.

Djokovic dominant in 12th straight win over Chardy

SHANGHAI • Novak Djokovic had won his 11 previous matches against Jeremy Chardy and that run never looked in doubt at the Shanghai Masters yesterday, with the Serb winning 6-3, 7-5 to move into the third round.

Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer will take on Daniil Medvedev in the round of 32 today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sabalenka clears first hurdle in WTA Finals bid

TIANJIN • Aryna Sabalenka beat Sofia Kenin 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-0 in the first round of the Tianjin Open yesterday to maintain her bid to play at the Oct 21-28 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.

She is now 10th on the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard and must win the Tianjin event to keep her qualifying hopes alive.

REUTERS

Hazard keeps up his hopes of playing for Real

LONDON • Chelsea forward Eden Hazard still hopes that he can one day fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

The Belgian's contract at Stamford Bridge ends in June 2020 and the Blues want to renew his deal. But Hazard, the Premier League's top scorer to date with seven goals, told ESPN that moving to "the best club in the world" was his aim.

REUTERS