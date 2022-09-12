Sports World: Down 2-0, Hougang still beat in-form Geylang

Down 2-0, Hougang still beat in-form Geylang

Hougang United stunned high-flying Geylang International with a 4-2 win on Sunday in the Singapore Premier League.

The Eagles, seeking their fourth straight win, were leading 2-0 thanks to strikes from Umar Ramle and Faizal Roslan at Our Tampines Hub.

But the Cheetahs roared back with goals from Pedro Bortoluzo, Andre Moritz, Shawal Anuar and Kristijan Krajcek. Geylang are fourth with 33 points, seven back of Tampines Rovers with four games remaining. Hougang are sixth on 32 points.

One of Queen Elizabeth's horses wins race in US

BALTIMORE - A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race in Baltimore on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following a record reign spanning seven decades.

West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length, his fourth victory in 19 races. Horse racing was the queen's passion, and she was a regular race-goer as well as an owner and breeder of racing stock. She died at her Balmoral residence in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

REUTERS

Pujols hits 696th homer, tied-4th with Rodriguez

ST LOUIS - St Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols belted the 696th home run of his career on Saturday to join Alex Rodriguez in fourth place on Major League Baseball's all-time list.

The 42-year-old Dominican-American, who has announced that this season will be his last, now has 17 home runs in 2022 and a chance to become just the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 homers. Barry Bonds tops the all-time list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron's 755 and Babe Ruth's 714.

AFP

Ewing fires 67 for slender lead at LPGA event in Ohio

CINCINNATI - American Ally Ewing got off to a fast start and fired a five-under 67 in Saturday's third round to take a one-shot lead at the inaugural LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship.

Ahead of Sunday's final round, she sat at 16-under 200, one shot ahead of Mexican Maria Fassi, who carded a matching 67 at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. China's Lin Xiyu (70) was alone in third at 14-under 202, with the 26-year-old seeking her first LPGA title.

REUTERS