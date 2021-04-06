Sports World: Don't overhype Ikee's return: Teammate

Don't overhype Ikee's return: Teammate

TOKYO • Cancer survivor Rikako Ikee must put her health first after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Japan swimming teammate Ryosuke Irie said yesterday, warning the media not to overdo the hype.

Ikee clinched a place in Japan's medley relay team at the ongoing national trials for the Covid-19-postponed Tokyo Games on Sunday, just two years after being diagnosed with leukaemia. As she is pencilled in for two more events, the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia could yet qualify as an individual participant.

The news was rapturously received, with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe both tweeting their congratulations, but Irie has cautioned against making the 20-year-old, who has stated her main aim is the 2024 Paris Games, the poster girl for Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Andreescu moves up ladder; Barty still top

MIAMI • Bianca Andreescu climbed three places to sixth in the WTA women's tennis rankings yesterday, following her run to the Miami Open final where she lost to Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who remains the world No. 1.

The Canadian, who was forced to retire in the second set after turning her ankle, is approaching her best ranking since winning the 2019 US Open where she reached fourth.

The best progression of the week came from Maria Sakkari who reached the semi-finals in Florida after knocking out Japanese world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, with the Greek moving up six places to a career-best 19th, while 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams dropped down to eighth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE