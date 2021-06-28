Sports World: Dominican Republic get final Tokyo spot

Dominican Republic get final Tokyo spot

PUEBLA (Mexico) • The Dominican Republic on Saturday defeated Venezuela 8-5 to earn the sixth and final spot in the baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Israel, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the United States form the rest of the multi-stage, 16-game bracket, which starts on July 28 and runs through Aug 7. Current Major League Baseball players are barred from rosters.

REUTERS

Ciryl gains another heavyweight win

LAS VEGAS • Heavyweight Ciryl Gane of France improved his record to 9-0-0 with a unanimous-decision win over Alexander Volkov of Russia at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In the heavyweight co-main event, Tanner Boser (20-8-1) of Canada defeated American Ovince Saint Preux (25-16-0) via a technical knockout 2min 32sec into the second round.

REUTERS

Salas, Korda share 54-hole lead

ATLANTA • Lizette Salas fired a five-under 67 on Saturday to secure a share of the third-round lead alongside Nelly Korda (68) at the Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Both golfers sat at 15-under 201, holding a five-stroke advantage over a trio at 10 under, including Patty Tavatanakit (65) of Thailand.

REUTERS