Sports World : Domestic sponsors stick with Olympics

Domestic sponsors stick with Olympics

TOKYO • The Tokyo 2020 organisers said yesterday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed Games.

The Olympics had originally been scheduled for this year, but will move to July 23-Aug 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The domestic sponsors include companies hit hard by a steep fall in travel demand amid the pandemic, such as Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

REUTERS

Federer, Serena to play Australian Open

MELBOURNE • Tennis stars Roger Federer and Serena Williams were among the entries announced yesterday for the coronavirus-disrupted Australian Open, with tournament director Craig Tiley vowing a "happy Slam" after months of painstaking planning.

All the world's top players have signed up, led by top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty. The opening Grand Slam of the year, which will be played in front of at least 50 per cent of normal crowds, begins on Feb 8.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Real stretch La Liga win streak to five

MADRID • A header from Casemiro and an added-time strike from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid beat Granada 2-0 at home on Wednesday to notch a fifth straight La Liga win and go level on points with Atletico Madrid.

Both sides have 32 points from 15 games but Atletico are top on goal difference and have two games in hand.

REUTERS

Blues' Ziyech ruled out of Arsenal game

LONDON • Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech will miss tomorrow's Premier League encounter at Arsenal due to a muscle problem while defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James are doubtful after picking up knocks, manager Frank Lampard said.

Ziyech, who missed the start of the campaign through injury, has not played since Chelsea's 3-1 win over Leeds on Dec 5.

REUTERS

Unsettled Eriksen set to leave Inter

MILAN • Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen could leave the Serie A club in next month's transfer window, after struggling to settle in Italy following his transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham in January, the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said.

The 28-year-old Dane has made only 38 appearances in all competitions, with his four goals and three assists for the club all coming in the 2019-20 season.

REUTERS

Thailand to host 1st mountain c'ships

LONDON • The northern Thai city of Chiang Mai will host the inaugural world mountain and trail championships next year, World Athletics said on Wednesday.

The event, which will be staged from Nov 11 to 14, will feature vertical uphill mountain races, short and long trail races for senior athletes and the classic mountain races for both seniors and Under-20s.

REUTERS