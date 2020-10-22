Sports World : Dodgers down Rays in World Series opener

Dodgers down Rays in World Series opener

ARLINGTON (Texas) • Clayton Kershaw pitched a post-season gem and Mookie Betts backed him up with a scintillating offensive effort as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in Game 1 of baseball's 116th World Series on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are bidding for their first World Series title since 1988, with the entire series being played at the neutral site of Globe Life Field because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kewell in isolation after contracting Covid-19

LONDON • Former Australia forward Harry Kewell, who is the manager of Oldham, has gone into quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, the English League Two side said on Tuesday.

The Leeds great, who also played for Liverpool, took over the role in August on a one-year contract and the football club added they were "looking forward to welcoming him back once it is safe for him to do so".

REUTERS

Gnabry is Bayern's first coronavirus case

MUNICH • European football champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday announced their first coronavirus case after confirming Germany winger Serge Gnabry had tested positive.

The 25-year-old is "doing well" and is in quarantine at home, the German giants said in a brief statement.

Gnabry, who played an instrumental role as Bayern won their second treble and sixth European Cup in late August, missed the start of their Champions League defence - their Group A opener against Atletico Madrid yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE