Sports World : Djokovic to face Tsitsipas in Paris

Djokovic to face Tsitsipas in Paris

PARIS • Novak Djokovic saw off Britain's Kyle Edmund yesterday to reach his eighth Paris Masters quarter-final.

The top seed, who is battling Rafael Nadal for the year-end No. 1 spot, needed seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.

He is chasing a record-extending fifth Paris title but will next face Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who leads their head-to-head record 2-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New judging system for boxing on trial

TOKYO • Olympic boxing officials said they were confident that a new judging system could improve transparency in the scandal-hit sport as it went on trial yesterday ahead of next year's Tokyo Games.

The new, computerised system makes the judges' scoring visible in real time, in a bid to avoid the sort of controversy that plagued Rio 2016 when dozens of officials and referees were suspended over alleged match-fixing.

Under the new system, on trial at the venue for next year's boxing competition, the five judges push a button for each scoring punch, with their marks appearing on a screen that is monitored by a supervisor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lobby for golf to be held at cooler venue

TOKYO • Shigefumi Matsuzawa, a member of Japan's House of Councillors, has urged Olympic chief Thomas Bach to shift the golf events at the Tokyo 2020 Games to somewhere cooler, saying keeping them in their planned location would be irresponsible owing to the heat.

The International Olympic Committee already has plans to move the marathon and race-walking events to Sapporo, Hokkaido.

REUTERS

Korda, Hur share one-shot Taiwan lead

•TAIPEI • Defending champion Nelly Korda and two-time winner Hur Mi-jung held a one-shot lead after both carded six-under 66 at the LPGA Taiwan Championship yesterday.

American Korda countered three bogeys with seven birdies and an eagle to top the scoreboard. South Korea's Hur stayed bogey-free despite hitting only six of 14 fairways on the rainy and windy first day at the Miramar Golf Country Club while Australian Minjee Lee is third at five-under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE