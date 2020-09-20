Sports World: Djokovic, Halep enter Italian Open semis

Djokovic, Halep enter Italian Open semis

ROME • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated German qualifier Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 yesterday to set up an Italian Open semi-final clash with Norway's unheralded Casper Ruud.

Women's top seed Simona Halep also sealed a last-four berth when Kazakh rival Yulia Putintseva retired during their match.

The world No. 2 was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Putintseva signalled that she was retiring after 45 minutes of play with a lower-back injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bayern threat loud and clear with 8-0 win

MUNICH • Bayern Munich delivered a message to the rest of the Bundesliga that the treble winners are in superb form, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday, following an 8-0 demolition of Schalke 04 in their season opener.

Bayern started their league campaign with a bang as they scored three times by the 31st minute to kill off the game with their stunning pace and deadly finishing.

It was a record win for an opening Bundesliga game, with Serge Gnabry getting a hat-trick.

REUTERS

Holder Green leads in Portland title defence

LOS ANGELES • Australia's Hannah Green launched her LPGA Portland Classic title defence with a six-under 66, sharing the first-round lead with American Cydney Clanton.

While Green was able to complete her round, more than a dozen other players were on the course when darkness fell, and were due to return to complete the first round yesterday morning.

Germany's Caroline Masson, Mexico's Gaby Lopez, England's Mel Reid and American Amy Olson were in the clubhouse on 67.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE