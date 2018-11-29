Sports World: Discovery, Woods sign content deal

Discovery, Woods sign content deal

LOS ANGELES • Discovery has struck a deal with former world No. 1 Tiger Woods to give the golfer a dedicated channel on its "Netflix-like" streaming service.

Armed with exclusive videos featuring the greatest player of his generation, the pay-TV channel could drive more subscriptions to GolfTV, which will debut in January and is being co-developed by Discovery and the PGA Tour.

Woods, who will get a cut of the subscription revenue, will appear in a variety of programming, including instructional videos and behind-the-scenes footage showing how he prepares for tournaments.

BLOOMBERG

Hughes in two minds over the use of VAR

LONDON • Southampton manager Mark Hughes has backed calls for the swift implementation of the video assistant referee (VAR) but he felt the technology had been used badly after their League Cup fourth-round loss to Leicester on Tuesday.

The Saints had a late Steven Davis effort disallowed after VAR ruled there had been a handball incident and the tie ended 0-0 before Leicester prevailed 6-5 on penalties.

Hughes told Sky Sports he felt Davis had scored "a perfectly good goal (only to see it) chalked off by VAR", but conceded having "demanded it be introduced, we can't complain too much".

REUTERS

Copa final to be held outside Argentina

BUENOS AIRES • The twice-postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between local rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played next month outside Argentina, South American football administrators Conmebol said on Tuesday.

But Boca president Daniel Angelici vowed to take an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary to back up his argument that River should be disqualified after violence from their fans at the weekend, and the trophy be awarded to his side.

Conmebol said the match would take place on "Dec 8 or 9 outside Argentina" at an as-yet-undecided venue, with Belo Horizonte in Brazil, Italy's Genoa and the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion all keen on hosting the tie, which is delicately poised at 2-2 after the first leg.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE