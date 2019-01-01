Sports World: Dinnage changes her mind on EPL top post

Dinnage changes her mind on EPL top post

LONDON • Susanna Dinnage has shocked English football by deciding she no longer wants to be the chief executive of the Premier League despite previously accepting the post.

Dinnage, the global president of Discovery's Animal Planet, was revealed as the successor to Richard Scudamore, with her appointment hailed as a major step forward for women in sports administration.

However, the league announced on Sunday that despite committing to the role in November, she had now changed her mind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New dad Sharma pulls out of final Test

•SYDNEY • Middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the crucial final cricket Test in Sydney after flying home to spend time with his wife and new baby daughter, India announced yesterday.

The 31-year-old jetted back to Mumbai straight after the tourists won the third Test against Australia on Sunday.

No replacement has been called up, with India leading the series 2-1. The fourth Test starts on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE