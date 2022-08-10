Sports World: Diamond League at London Stadium

Diamond League at London Stadium

LONDON • The London Stadium, the home of Premier League outfit West Ham, will host a Diamond League meeting next year after a three-year gap, UK Athletics said on Monday.

The 2020 meet was axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while last year's edition was moved out of the British capital as the cost required to convert the stadium from holding football to athletics and back was deemed too much.

REUTERS

Inter's Sanchez may join Marseille for free

ROME • Inter Milan have ended the contract of Chile forward Alexis Sanchez by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The Italian media reported that the 33-year-old, whose deal with Manchester United was also ripped up in 2020 after he flopped at Old Trafford, is set to join French Ligue 1 side Marseille on a free transfer.

REUTERS

Tyson wants Hulu to pay for TV drama

LOS ANGELES • Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson yesterday accused streaming service Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney and only available in the United States, of producing an unauthorised TV drama that has stolen his life story.

Mike, which premieres on Aug 25, re-enacts moments from the controversial fighter's life, from his early childhood and through his 1992 rape conviction, but the 56-year-old said Hulu was the "streaming version of the slave master" and demanded payment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE