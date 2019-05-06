Sports World: Derby pip Boro for play-off spot

Derby pip Boro for play-off spot

LONDON • Derby County edged out Middlesbrough to join Leeds, West Bromwich and Aston Villa in the promotion play-offs for the Premier League on the final day of the Championship football season yesterday.

Frank Lampard's Derby finished sixth on 74 points after beating West Brom 3-1, one point ahead of Boro, who won 2-1 at Rotherham.

Norwich were confirmed as champions after winning 2-1 at fifth-placed Aston Villa. Sheffield United, who finished runners-up and also gained automatic promotion, ended with a 2-2 draw at Stoke.

REUTERS

Ribery joins Robben in leaving Bayern

MUNICH • French winger Franck Ribery will exit Bayern Munich together with fellow veteran forward Arjen Robben at the end of the season, the German Bundesliga club said yesterday. Ribery, 36, made over 400 appearances and won 21 major honours with Bayern since joining from Marseille in 2007.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Werder Bremen on Saturday, leaving Bayern needing just one win against RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt to seal a seventh successive Bundesliga title.

REUTERS

Dembele a doubt for 2nd leg with Liverpool

BARCELONA • French forward Ousmane Dembele could miss Barcelona's Champions League semi-final second leg at Liverpool tomorrow, after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-0 Spanish LaLiga loss at Celta Vigo.

Dembele, who missed two chances during last week's 3-0 win over Liverpool, was taken off in the sixth minute and he went for further tests on his right hamstring yesterday.

REUTERS

Celtic eye treble after sealing 50th title

GLASGOW • Celtic sealed their 50th Scottish title, their eighth straight in the Premiership, with a 3-0 win at Aberdeen on Saturday.

With two matches left, Celtic moved to 84 points and cannot be caught by Glasgow rivals Rangers on 72. League Cup winners Celtic could capture a domestic treble when they meet Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on May 25.

DPA

Folau's hearing to resume tomorrow

SYDNEY • Israel Folau's code of conduct hearing was yesterday extended to a third day, after a weekend stalemate amid reports that the star fullback rejected a A$1 million (S$957,000) settlement, the equivalent of one year of his lucrative contract, to end his row with Rugby Australia over homophobic comments.

The tribunal was initially scheduled for just Saturday, but stretched into a second day and will now resume tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kim leads by three

at Mediheal event SAN FRANCISCO • South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young shot a four-under 68 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead after the third round of the LPGA Tour's Mediheal Championship.

Kim, 26, was at 10-under 206 and led England's Charley Hull (70) at the Lake Merced course in Daly City, California. Puerto Rico's Maria Torres moved into third place at 211 with a 71.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE