Sports World: Dec 22 tip-off for NBA gains traction

Dec 22 tip-off for NBA gains traction

LOS ANGELES • A push to start the 2020-21 National Basketball Association (NBA) season by Christmas is gaining momentum.

A start date was just one item on the agenda at Friday's meeting of the league's board of governors, along with discussions about fan attendance amid the pandemic and the possibility of playing fewer than 82 games, ESPN reported.

The Athletic reported on Friday that the NBA is targeting a Dec 22 start date and a 72-game regular season that would finish before the start of the 2021 Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23 in Tokyo.

REUTERS

Olympic Aquatics Centre opens at last

TOKYO • Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike yesterday finally inaugurated the Aquatics Centre for next year's rescheduled Olympics. The Aquatics Centre was due to officially open on March 22 but that event was cancelled over coronavirus fears. Two days later the Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021.

Organisers hope to welcome the world's top swimmers and divers to the centre next year, as well as up to 15,000 fans.

REUTERS

Dodgers thump Rays for World Series lead

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 for a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Friday.

Justin Turner and Austin Barnes hit home runs and pitcher Walker Buehler gave up just one run, striking out 10 in six innings for the Dodgers - who are bidding to end a 32-year Major League Baseball title drought.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE