Sports World: Deal done, Danes get back to winning ways

Deal done, Danes get back to winning ways

AARHUS • Christian Eriksen scored twice to lead Denmark to a 2-0 win over Wales in their Nations League opener on Sunday, ending a week of turmoil for the national team on a high note.

The Danish Football Association was forced to field a scratch side made up of third-tier and futsal players for last Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Slovakia following a dispute over image rights with the regular first team.

But the parties reached a short-term agreement on Thursday to allow the players, who were greeted with loud cheers as they walked onto the pitch, to return.

REUTERS

Bendtner in the dock for attacking a cabby

COPENHAGEN • Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has been reported to the police by a Copenhagen taxi driver, who claims the Denmark international was behind a violent attack that left him with a broken jaw on Sunday.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet cited unnamed sources saying Bendtner was arrested early on Sunday and charged with violence, but later released by the police.

The player, who currently turns out for Norway's Rosenborg , has had his fair share of off-field indiscretions, including tabloid tales of drink-fuelled escapades.

REUTERS

Hiddink takes reins of China's U-21 team

BEIJING • Guus Hiddink has been tasked with ensuring China qualify for the Finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics football tournament after the former Netherlands coach was handed the reins of the country's Under-21 team yesterday.

The Dutchman becomes the latest big-name coach to move to China, joining Marcello Lippi on the payroll of the Chinese Football Association, with the Italian currently preparing the senior team for the Finals of the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates in January.

REUTERS

Haas to fight & appeal Grosjean's Monza DQ

LONDON • Haas are appealing against Romain Grosjean's Italian Grand Prix disqualification but will not let "gamesmanship" distract them at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, team boss Guenther Steiner has said.

Grosjean finished sixth at Monza a week ago, but Haas were then stripped of the points after Renault questioned the legality of the Frenchman's car.

Steiner said the matter was being "actively appealed" and the team would "fight even more".

REUTERS